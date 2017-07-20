TPD Searching For Person Of Interest In Vehicle Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Searching For Person Of Interest In Vehicle Burglary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a vehicle burglary.

According to police, on June 29, 2017, around 6:30 a.m., the victim went into a QuikTrip in the 100 block of North Harvard Avenue.

Police said the victim left the vehicle unlocked.

They said the person of interest was seen leaving the store and approaching the unlocked vehicle. Police said he’s seen opening the passenger side door and taking things out.

The man then got into a white Ford Explorer driven by an unknown person, police said.

The person of interest is described as a clean-shaven man between 25 and 30 years old. He was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and a red baseball cap.

Police said it looks like the person of interest has scars on both forearms and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

