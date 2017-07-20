Native American Support Center Created at Northeastern State Uni - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Native American Support Center Created at Northeastern State University

Posted: Updated:
Native American Support Center Created at Northeastern State University Native American Support Center Created at Northeastern State University
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

A newly created Native American Support Center has arrived at Northeastern State University.

The center is a federally funded program that seeks to increase Native American students’ retention and completion of higher education.

The center is now open with services available on all three campuses.

An official opening will be held at the beginning of the fall semester.

10/5/2016 Related Story: NSU Receives $1.7 million Grant To Support Native American Students

With a five-year funding grant from the U.S. Department of Education, Title III office, the NASC was created to help Native American students combat barriers to a successful educational journey.

The NASC is under the authority of the Division of Academic Affairs.

Though based within the Center for Tribal Studies, NASC branches are located in the John Vaughan Library in Tahlequah and on the Broken Arrow and Muskogee campuses.

Under the leadership of Director Mary L. Nordwall, the NASC will offer personal, academic and career coaching, peer tutoring and advisement, research and graduate school preparation, college success workshops, peer mentoring and cultural activities.

Nordwall is joined by Marsey Harjo, academic intervention specialist, Jade Hansen, advisement and career specialist and Shelly Dreadfulwater, outreach coordinator for all three campuses.

With the center’s guidance, Native American students can embrace the challenges that can make their college journey a success and help them become successful professionals.

“All students can learn, but it depends on the faculty to stimulate and challenge them in their academic work,” Nordwall said. “The NASC will work to model, facilitate and enhance student motivation and support through preparing them for research and finding their own answers or solutions to their goals.”

Motivational speakers, both Native and non-Native, will also be a part of the inspirational mix for students thanks to collaborations with faculty, staff and local, state and national American Indian leaders.

“Our cultural component includes traditional artistry in two- and three-dimensional arts, music, language (Cherokee/Creek) classes for credit, tribal law/politics, song, drumming and dance," Nordwall said. “Being native myself inspires me to share this with all American Indian students. I want them to research their own cultures' richness and to share with other tribes and non-natives on the three campus settings of NSU.”

For more information, contact Nordwall at nordwall@nsuok.edu.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.