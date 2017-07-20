TU Football: Brewer, Wright Named To Watch Lists

University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Brewer, a 5'9" senior from Tulsa's Central High School, returns as the American Athletic Conference's top rusher from a year ago. With his 1,435 rushing yards in 2016, Brewer was second on the league's rushing list behind teammate James Flanders. Brewer and Flanders became only the second Tulsa running duo in school history to each rush for over 1,000 yards in the same season.

A second-team all-conference selection a year ago, Brewer has rushed for 2,400 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career to rank ninth on the school's all-time rushing chart. He enters the 2017 season needing 1,251 yards to tie Tarrion Adams (2005-08) for the school's all-time rushing record.

Last year, Brewer became part of NCAA history when he and his teammates became the first to have a 3,000-yard passer (Dane Evans), two 1,000-yard rushers (Brewer and James Flanders) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Josh Atkinson and Keevan Lucas).

The award, which will name its 28th recipient in 2017, is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida. The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Wright (6'3", 296), from Houston, Texas, is a two-year starter at right offensive tackle for the Golden Hurricane. He was part of a 2016 offensive line that paved the way for Tulsa to rush for 300+ yards in a school record eight games, while it was also an offense that ranked among the top teams in the NCAA for total offense (4th), scoring (7th), rushing (8th) passing (30th).

Earlier this month, Wright was also named as a nominee for the 2017 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Wright has volunteered at Kendall-Whittier Elementary School, served as a mentor at Rogers Middle School and has spoken to students at Hawthorne Middle School and Marshall Elementary School. He has also participated in the Martin Luther King Day Parade, Tulsa's Shadow a Student-Athlete Day, made hospital visits to St. Francis Children's Hospital, has done volunteer work for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Lift Up America.

During his career, Wright has been an active member of TU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the Association of Black Collegians and the Black Men's Initiative (BMI).

Former Tulsa quarterback Paul Smith (2003-07) was named the 2007 recipient of the Wuerffel Trophy.