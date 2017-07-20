Mike Gundy Named Dodd Trophy Candidate - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mike Gundy Named Dodd Trophy Candidate

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is one of 19 coaches in the country included on the preseason watch list for the 2017 Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Wednesday.

The Dodd Trophy honors the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity, which were the three pillars of coach Bobby Dodd's philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2017 season and Academic Progress Rate (APR). The coaches on the preseason watch list were selected based on their success on and off the field.

All Power 5 conferences are included on the list, with Gundy and Kansas State coach Bill Snyder representing the Big 12.

Under Gundy, OSU is one of only seven schools to appear in every set of College Football Playoff rankings since 2015, joining Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and Utah.

Since 2010, the Cowboys have has five seasons with at least 10 wins, an outright Big 12 title (2011) and a share of the Big 12 South title (2010). They also reached the top 10 of the Associated Press poll in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Gundy has coached the Cowboys to four New Year's Six bowl games since 2010. Under his direction, Oklahoma State has been ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll in eight of the last nine seasons and has posted 10-win seasons five of the last seven years.

Additional watch lists for the Dodd Trophy will be released throughout the fall. A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2017 season. The winner of the 2017 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Week.

2017 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
Paul Chryst - Wisconsin
James Franklin - Penn State
Justin Fuente - Virginia Tech
Mike Gundy - Oklahoma State    
Jim Harbaugh - Michigan
Clay Helton - USC
Paul Johnson - Georgia Tech
Butch Jones - Tennessee
Gus Malzahn - Auburn
Jim McElwain - Florida
Urban Meyer - Ohio State
Ken Niumatalolo - Navy
Chris Petersen - Washington
Mark Richt - Miami
Nick Saban - Alabama
David Shaw - Stanford
Bill Snyder - Kansas State
Dabo Swinney - Clemson
Kyle Whittingham - Utah

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.