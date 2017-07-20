Armed Tulsa Man Fatally Shot By Missouri Police Identified - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Armed Tulsa Man Fatally Shot By Missouri Police Identified

NEOSHO, Missouri -

A Neosho police officer responded to a Love's gas station early Thursday morning when they received reports of an intoxicated driver.

Investigators say Joshua Daniels tried to drive away but was eventually stopped by the officer in the parking lot.

"A 52-year-old white male from Tulsa, Oklahoma exited the vehicle, at which time the officer exited his vehicle,” said Neosho Chief of Police David Kennedy. “The subject then removed a handgun from behind his body and raised it toward the officer."

Police say that's when the officer pulled out his gun and fired, killing Daniels.

Chief Kennedy says the officer was not injured.

He says the shooting has had a big impact on his officers, and they hope cooperation from the public will prevent this from happening in the future.

"When any individual is confronted, contacted by the police, just listen to commands,” said Chief Kennedy. “Listen to what the officers are saying."

Daniels' body is in Kansas City for an autopsy.

Chief Kennedy says there is no officer video, but they are working to get video from the gas station.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

