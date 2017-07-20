OHP: Open Container, No License Spark Chase In Rogers County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OHP: Open Container, No License Spark Chase In Rogers County

Posted: Updated:
Image of Cody Bell as he was being booked into the Rogers County Jail. Image of Cody Bell as he was being booked into the Rogers County Jail.
Image of Bell kissing his female passenger shortly before he was booked into jail and she was released. Image of Bell kissing his female passenger shortly before he was booked into jail and she was released.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man after a chase from near Catoosa to the Claremore airport.

Troopers identified the suspect as Cody Bell, 27, of Sand Springs.

The OHP's report said a trooper clocked a 2010 Ford Ranger going 83 miles per hour in the eastbound lanes of Highway 412 near 265th East Avenue at about 3 p.m. The truck pulled over when the trooper turned on his lights, but then sped off when the trooper stopped and started to get out of his car, according to the report.

According to the trooper's report, Bell and his female passenger drove around a road block and stop sticks east of the Verdigris River, then turned north onto NS 417 Road, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The trooper said Bell almost hit a car and a tractor as he sped down county roads, crossing Highway 88 without stopping and eventually getting airborne when the truck crossed over railroad tracks on EW 57 Road. 

Another trooper used stop sticks to flatten the right front tire on the truck, the report says, and after about a mile the truck finally stopped.

The OHP said Bell told them he drove off because he didn't have a license and had an open container of Budweiser in the truck.

Troopers booked him into the Rogers County jail on complaints of failing to stop for a roadblock, attempting to elude/endangering others, transporting an open container and driving with a revoked license/second offense.

The OHP said troopers released the woman who was with him because she was just a passenger. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.