In the day ahead, Jenks football coach Allan Trimble will lead a prayer vigil for the victims killed in a deadly crash earlier this week.

Jenks families will gather at 7 p.m. at the Frank Herald Fieldhouse to celebrate and remember Erin Van Horn, Zack Van Horn, Lizzie Edwards and Beck Kitterman.

Two other victims in that crash, Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn are still in critical condition.

Last night people gathered in West Tulsa for a candlelight vigil.