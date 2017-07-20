'Pitch Perfect' Musical Director To Hold Workshops in Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Pitch Perfect' Musical Director To Hold Workshops in Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The musical director of the "Pitch Perfect" movies is coming to town to conduct some workshops.

The young ladies from Union High School are working on the song "One Fine Day" acapella.

The two "Pitch Perfect" movies have made making music with your mouth hip again.

"We're seeing, you know, an infusion of some of these younger high school age and college age students," said Claudia Meiling with Talk of Tulsa, a group of acapella singers.

Some of them came in today and the younger voices are joining in.

"These younger kids are getting into this really big time," said Frank Friedemann.

Friedemann will work with individuals, groups ensembles, teachers and students.

The workshops are Aug. 11 and 12.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
