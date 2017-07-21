Tulsa Mom Charged With Child Abuse, Neglect

Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old Tulsa woman with child abuse and neglect following an incident on Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Officers arrested Sharlotte Sandstede after her five-year-old daughter showed up alone at a west Tulsa QuikTrip, telling store employees "mommy hit me."

7/16/2017 Related Story: Woman Arrested After Child Shows Up Alone At Tulsa QuikTrip

Store employees comforted the child, offering her some water and snacks while they waited for police to arrive.

Police say paramedics found injuries around the girl's eye, lower back and below her ears.