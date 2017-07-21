Speeding Driver Loses Control, Slams Into Catoosa Power Pole

Police say a man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a power pole early Friday near the Hard Rock Casino.

Just after midnight, police Sgt. Greg Faxon saw the BMW convertible going around 100 mph southbound on 193rd East Avenue.

Before he could catch up with the car, Faxon says the driver lost control as he turned west onto Admiral Boulevard and hit the pole.

Police say there were no obvious signs the driver was drunk. They said the driver, who was not identified, told officers he was having mechanical problems with the car just prior to the crash.