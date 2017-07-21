Hearing Scheduled For Man Charged In Tulsa Fireworks Stand Shooting

The man who police say shot and killed a 15-year-old teen that had robbed his dad's fireworks stand is scheduled to be a Tulsa courtroom Friday.

Johnny Mize Jr. is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jake Ulrich on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

7/14/2017 Related Story: Johnny Mize's Attorney In Disbelief After Manslaughter Charge



Police say Johnny Mize Jr. shot Jake after he and Jack Ulrich, a relative, stole $600 worth of fireworks.

.

Jake Ulrich's mom, Jacklyn is in the Washington County jail facing a failure to appear charge not related to the shooting death of her son.

Ramona Police say Jacklyn was involved in the kidnapping and torture of two men during an attempted drug deal in Washington County in 2014.

9/22/2014 Related Story: Two Arrested In Reported Ramona Drug Deal, Kidnapping