GoFundMe Page Set For Teen Injured In Tulsa I-44 Crash

A Sand Springs teen seriously injured in a crash Wednesday, July 19, 2017 on I-44 just west of Highway 75 remains in a coma.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Landon Shuffield by his mother.

Landon's 16-year-old brother was treated for a head injury and released following that crash.

Two adults were also injured. Connie Harney suffered a broken back and arm according to the GoFundMe page and the driver of Toyota Tacoma, Nhi Yang, was also treated at a Tulsa hospital and released.

