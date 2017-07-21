Gilcrease Turnpike Expansion Still On Track, Transportation Leaders Say

Leaders from several transportation organizations across the state are confident the Gilcrease Turnpike expansion in west Tulsa is still on track.

The five-mile turnpike will run from the 244-I-44 interchange at West 51st Street all the way up to Edison Street, north of Highway 412.

At Friday morning's meeting, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said the road is still in design phase, but they released new details of a pedestrian trail that will run along the length of the tollway, as well as a massive bridge that needs to be built over Berryhill Creek.

