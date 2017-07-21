Tulsa Woman Charged With Child Abuse, Neglect

The Tulsa County District Attorney has filed charges of child abuse by injury and child neglect against 43-year-old Sharlotte Sandstede.

Sandstede was arrested Saturday night after her five-year-old daughter showed up alone at the Quik Trip at 23rd and Southwest Boulevard.

Related Story: Tulsa Woman Arrested After 5-Year-Old Daughter Found Alone

The girl told officers her back hurt.

Police say paramedics found injuries around her eye, lower back and below her ears.