Driver Crashes Into Newly Built Tulsa AT&T Store

A newly built AT&T store is already dealing with structural damage after a truck crashed through the building Friday afternoon.

No one was hurt.

It happened Friday, July 21, 2017 near Riverside and 95th.

The driver said she went to park her truck when it sped up and smashed into the store.

Employees were able to calm the driver down until firefighters arrived.

The store is about three weeks old. The manager says they are waiting for an engineer to come assess the building.