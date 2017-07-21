Mother Of Tulsa Infant Who Died After Being Found Unconscious In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Mother Of Tulsa Infant Who Died After Being Found Unconscious In Mop Bucket Arrested

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Heather Freeman, the mother of the Tulsa infant who died after being found unconscious in a mop bucket, is now in custody police say. 

She was arrested on a child neglect charge. 

Eight-month-old Jaxon Annuschat was found March 6 at the Sandy Park Apartments around 9:30 a.m., records show. He died the next morning at Saint John Medical Center.

Tulsa child crisis detectives began investigating his death after Freeman said he rolled off the bed into a mop bucket filled with water.

Police say she came screaming out of her apartment into the parking lot with her baby in her arms, screaming he wasn't breathing.

The autopsy report on Annuschat's death states he drowned but notes that the manner of death is undetermined as "multiple varied explanations have been presented by Mr. Annuschat's caregiver for how the infant ended up in a prone position in a mop bucket that contained water."

The report notes the infant had a small contusion and abrasion on his right forehead and a bruise on the back of the neck.

His urine tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, the ME states. The toxicology report also detected midazolam and phenobarbital in the baby's blood, but those findings could not be confirmed, the ME says.

The report notes Freeman tested positive for cannabinoids and amphetamine while pregnant although the baby tested positive only for the cannabinoids.

