Widening Of Turner Turnpike Between Tulsa, Kellyville Begins Soon

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is trying to get the word out early, that in just two weeks, major work will begin on the Turner Turnpike.

Construction is about to begin in both directions; crews will be widening the turnpike to six lanes from west of Kellyville, all the way into Tulsa.

At a Friday morning meeting, OTA confirmed they are still on track to begin work in the second week of August.

They expect it to take until late 2019 to finish, hence the reason they had to knock down the Phillips 66 station that used to be a free area to pull off west of Kellyville.

An OTA spokesperson said they’ll release details soon about a public event next month to kick off the road work.

When the stretch of the Turner Turnpike is done, he said you can expect it to be similar to what the Creek Turnpike is now.