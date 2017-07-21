Man Steals Mail From Clifton Hills Mailboxes

A man who lives in western Tulsa County has a warning for his neighbors tonight. He was someone stealing mail from their mailboxes.

Tulsa County deputies came out to the Clifton Hills area but couldn't find the thief. However. it's important to point out any theft or damage to a mailbox like this or personal mailbox is a federal offense.

In bright red letters, each mailbox has a warning saying "Willful damage to mailboxes and theft of mail are federal crimes punishable by fine, imprisonment or both."

"He kind of told on his self at that point. Left a little trail of mail down the highway," said Kevin Hagood, an eye witness.

But that warning didn't stop a man from stealing the mail out of them.

Hagood lives in a community just off Highway 51 at 212th West Avenue.

Several people reported seeing a man walking around without a shirt taking mail.

"When I pulled up he noticed it and kind of beelined for the highway with mail floating out of his arm. It looked like he was trying to get somewhere with it," said Hagood.

Initially, Hagood thought the man lived nearby but realized he had more mail in his arms than what could fit in just one box.

"He just looked like he wasn't from around here. You could tell it looked like he's been sleeping in the bushes," explained Hagood.

There are a couple ways to keep your mail a little more secure. You can sign up for a PO box or buy a mailbox with a lock or sign up for the United States postal service informed delivery.

You'll get an email letting you know what to expect in your mailbox every day.

Instead of confronting the man, Hagood rushed inside to call Tulsa County deputies. When we went to check, the man was gone.

"If you have a knucklehead out there doing that, he's liable to do anything."

