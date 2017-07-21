Affidavit: Tulsa DOC Employee Had Sex With, Let Halfway House In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Affidavit: Tulsa DOC Employee Had Sex With, Let Halfway House Inmate Smuggle Drugs

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa Department of Corrections employee faces rape charges after he reportedly told investigators he had sex with an inmate at a halfway house he works at.

Lorenzo Jones, 28, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of sexual battery on July 14, Tulsa County District Court records show.

Jones reportedly admitted to having employee-inmate sexual relations with the woman, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman, who was housed at the Turley Residential Center, also reportedly admitted to the relations with Jones, the affidavit states.

Prior to intercourse, Jones reportedly told police he found a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine inside the inmate's vagina.

The meth was placed back inside of the inmate after she and Jones reportedly had sex, and the drug was shared with other inmates within the halfway house, the affidavit states.

Surveillance footage from a Subway restaurant in Owasso reportedly captures Jones enter the women's bathroom with the inmate on three occasions in March.

Jones said the inmate sent a nude photograph to Jones' cell phone and threatened to "expose him to the administration at the center" if he didn't engage in sexual acts with her.

Jones said he felt threatened and had sex with her to avoid losing his job, the affidavit states.

Jones reportedly admitted to letting the inmate bring meth and "crack" cocaine into the center as well.

