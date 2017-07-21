Green Country Residents Find Ways To Beat The Heat

The heat is on.

"It's getting hot,” said six-year-old Dani Parker. "You touch the ground and it's gonna get hot.”

Parker's little feet got too hot on the pavement, but she found a way to deal with it at the Rose District Splash Pad.

"It’s so cold because it's like the rain's coming down and then you see me,” said Parker. “It looks like I am covered with rain."

But, others outside aren't having as much fun; construction crews are hard at work at 61st and Sheridan. And inside Tulsa resident Jeanne Owen's home, she's dealing with her own heat battle. Her AC is out.

"It's inconvenient, but it's really worrisome when you have animals that are gonna be stuck in that heat all day,” said Owens.

Brodie and Sue will be ok because Bill Bailey with Air Assurance helped cool down the dog days of summer.

"It's rewarding to be the hero, to get the system back on and running and cooling,” said Bailey.

He's going out on about eight calls a day this summer, which is far from over.

In Broken Arrow, ambulances have not gone out on any heat-related calls as of 4 p.m.