Tulsa Homeschool Expo To Offer Exhibitions, Speakers For Families

Tulsa's only convention for families who homeschool is happening next weekend.

The Tulsa Homeschool Expo will be held on Saturday, July 29 at the Believer's Church, 4705 South Memorial Drive, according to the expo's website.

The expo offers exhibitors, speaker sessions, a used book sale, story time and more.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and can be done online at www.tulsahomeschoolexpo.com.

Tickets are $30 for a family pass and $15 for a single pass.