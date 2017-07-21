Tulsa EMSA Issues Heat Alert Amidst Triple-Digit Temperatures

EMSA issued a heat alert Friday amidst triple-digit temperatures in Tulsa.

Medics responded to seven suspected heat-related calls by 4:40 p.m. Friday, they said in a news release.

At least five of the seven patients were transported to local hospitals.

Patients included: a 23-year-old man; 25-year-old man; 30-year-old woman; 43-year-old woman; 71-year-old woman and two others that haven not been identified yet, EMSA said.

An excessive heat warning was also issued for parts of Oklahoma Friday.

High temperatures ranging in the mid 90s to around 103 degrees will continue Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe.

Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time, EMSA said.

Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected.

Always have a cell with you to call 911, if needed.



Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible.



Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:



The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7



Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week



John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as cooling stations.

EMSA issues a medical heat alert when they respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.