Tulsa EMSA Issues Heat Alert Amidst Triple-Digit Temperatures - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa EMSA Issues Heat Alert Amidst Triple-Digit Temperatures

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa EMSA Issues Heat Alert Amidst Triple-Digit Temperatures Tulsa EMSA Issues Heat Alert Amidst Triple-Digit Temperatures
TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA issued a heat alert Friday amidst triple-digit temperatures in Tulsa.

Medics responded to seven suspected heat-related calls by 4:40 p.m. Friday, they said in a news release.

7/2/2017 Related Story: Tulsa EMSA Issues Heat Alert; Six Patients Treated

At least five of the seven patients were transported to local hospitals.

Patients included: a 23-year-old man; 25-year-old man; 30-year-old woman; 43-year-old woman; 71-year-old woman and two others that haven not been identified yet, EMSA said.

An excessive heat warning was also issued for parts of Oklahoma Friday.

High temperatures ranging in the mid 90s to around 103 degrees will continue Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

7/21/2017 Related Story: Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma

EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe.

Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time, EMSA said.

Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected.

Always have a cell with you to call 911, if needed.
 
Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible.
 
Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

  • Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  • No alcohol or caffeine. 
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  • Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:
 
The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7
 
Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 
Dennis R. Neill Equality Center
621 East 4th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week
 
John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as cooling stations.

EMSA issues a medical heat alert when they respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.