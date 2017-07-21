Coweta Salon To Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Wagoner County Wreck Victims

A community is coming together to support the family of a woman and little boy who died in a crash.

Four-year-old Ryan Lee's mother died a few years ago and Krystal Miller had been raising him.

Krystal and Ryan both died in a head-on crash near Coweta Monday.

On July 27, the Carpe D.M. Salon in Coweta will be offering haircuts in exchange for donations to the family.

There is also a donation box inside the salon.

Those donations will help pay for funeral expenses.