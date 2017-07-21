Lawsuit: Ex-TCSO Major Told To 'Take The Hit' For Deposed Sherif - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Lawsuit: Ex-TCSO Major Told To 'Take The Hit' For Deposed Sheriff

By: Associated Press
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A former Oklahoma sheriff's official claims he was forced to 'take the hit' and resign following the shooting of an unarmed black man by a white reserve deputy.

Thursday's federal lawsuit by former Tulsa County Sheriff's Maj. Tom Huckeby claims ex-sheriff Stanley Glanz forced the resignation after then-volunteer deputy Robert Bates fatally shot Eric Harris in 2015.

The lawsuit claims Huckeby was axed because Glanz worried about "racial issues" arising from the shooting.

Bates was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced last year to four years in prison.

Glanz left the agency after being indicted and was sentenced last year to a one-year suspended term on misdemeanor charges stemming from the indictment.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday who was representing Glanz in the new lawsuit.

