OKC Thunder Signs Nick Collison For His 10th Thunder Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder has officially signed veteran forward Nick Collison to a contract, announced by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. The terms of this agreement were not released per team policy.

“We are excited that Nick is returning for his 10th season with the Thunder and know he will bring tremendous depth to our team given his ability to play both front court positions with grit, skill, and intelligence,” said Presti. “As one of the founding members of our organization and culture, it goes without saying that he has helped set internal standards and built a legacy that Thunder fans will remain indebted to for years to come. The day to recognize these contributions will come in the future, today we know we are a better team because of what Nick consistently brings to the floor and his teammates every single day.”

Collison has played 14 seasons with this franchise, appearing in 895 career games with 177 starts. He's averaged 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 20.7 minutes for his career.

Collison is one of only five players to spend at least 14 seasons with one franchise.

Collison has been an important piece for the Thunder, helping lead the Thunder to the second-best record in the NBA dating back to the start of the 2009-2010 season. (.654 percent 419-222 record).

Collison was originally selected 12th overall in the 2003 draft by Seattle after the Iowa Falls native led Kansas to back-to-back Final Four appearances in his last two seasons. Collison left his collegiate career as the leading scorer in Big 12 history.