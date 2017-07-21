Jenks Community Remembers Lives Lost In Crash

It's a somber night in Jenks as the community remembers the lives of three children and a mother who died when their SUV crashed into the back of semi-truck.

A lot of the community is expected to be at the prayer vigil which will be led by Jenks football coach Allan Trimble.

It has been a difficult week for the Jenks Community since 40-year-old Erin Van Horn was driving six kids back to town after visiting Turner Falls when their SUV Monday.

Erin, her 10-year-old son Zach, and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman passed away from their injuries on Monday.

And sadly on Wednesday, Lizzie Edwards also succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

"When the community and our churches and different people rallied around me and my family it made a big difference in our lives," Trimble said. "And that's what were hoping to accomplish tonight. There are at least three families that are involved in this horrible tragedy, and we're just hoping we can let them know that they are loved, they're appreciated and there are people that are going to stand beside them."

Two other children, Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn are still hospitalized from their injuries.

And a 7-year-old who was also in the SUV had no major injuries.