Jenks Community Remembers Lives Lost In Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jenks Community Remembers Lives Lost In Crash

Posted: Updated:
Jenks Community Remembers Lives Lost In Crash Jenks Community Remembers Lives Lost In Crash
JENKS, Oklahoma -

It's a somber night in Jenks as the community remembers the lives of three children and a mother who died when their SUV crashed into the back of semi-truck.

A lot of the community is expected to be at the prayer vigil which will be led by Jenks football coach Allan Trimble.

7/18/2017 Related Story: Jenks Community Devastated After Crash Kills Woman, Children

It has been a difficult week for the Jenks Community since 40-year-old Erin Van Horn was driving six kids back to town after visiting Turner Falls when their SUV Monday.

Erin, her 10-year-old son Zach, and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman passed away from their injuries on Monday.

And sadly on Wednesday, Lizzie Edwards also succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

"When the community and our churches and different people rallied around me and my family it made a big difference in our lives," Trimble said. "And that's what were hoping to accomplish tonight. There are at least three families that are involved in this horrible tragedy, and we're just hoping we can let them know that they are loved, they're appreciated and there are people that are going to stand beside them."

Two other children, Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn are still hospitalized from their injuries.  

And a 7-year-old who was also in the SUV had no major injuries.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.