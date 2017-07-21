Sand Springs Family Asks For Help After Six-Car Crash

A 14-year-old Sand Springs boy and his grandmother are still in critical condition following Wednesday's six-car crash on Interstate 44.

The boy's mother says their family needs help.

The family says both Landon Shuffieldand his Nonnie are in critical but stable condition,and lucky to be alive.

What used to be a Nissan sedan is now just scrap metal.

It saw the most damage out of all six cars and trucks involved in the crash near I-44 and Highway 75.

Crews worked quickly to cut off the roof of the car and save 14-year-old Shuffield.

EMSA called his mom, Crystal Shuffield, right away.

"Immediate panic," she said.

They told her Landon suffered the most severe injuries, but he wasn't the only one hurt.

"Not just one of my sons was in the car, two of them, on top of my mother. There's no words to describe," she said.

Crystal's other son, Caleb, suffered a concussion and minor injuries, and was released from the hospital.

"It's tough, it's tough for all of us right now. It's a very tough situation," said Cynthia Calvert, Landon's aunt.

The family says it will be a long road to recovery for both.

And while Crystal and her sister are staying at the hospital full-time, Landon's six brothers and sisters are at home, worried.

"We're relying on friends and family to take care of the other children at this time," Crystal said.

The family is, first and foremost, asking for prayers.

But as medical bills pile up, they need financial help, too.

"There's going to be a long road to recovery, emotionally on top of physically. Financially, that hasn't set in yet. We're just maintaining day by day," Crystal said.

There's a GoFundMe for Landon set up by his mom. It can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/support-landon-shuffield.