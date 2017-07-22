Heat Waves Build Across Green Country - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Heat Waves Build Across Green Country

Another day of dangerous heat is on the way for our Saturday as the hottest stretch of the year continues.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across much of eastern Oklahoma today thanks to the combination of very hot temperatures and continued uncomfortable humidity. Look for highs ranging from the upper 90s east of Tulsa to low 100s west of Tulsa, but heat index values closer to 110 degrees.

This is very dangerous heat to endure for more than a short period of time, so please be very cautious and try to avoid outdoor events during the heat of the day. If you have to be outside during the day, please remember to drink lots of water, wear light-colored clothing, and take plenty of frequent breaks.

Unfortunately, the sweltering digit heat isn’t going anywhere on Sunday. Highs will be soaring back to near 100 degrees Sunday afternoon with heat index values as high as 110 degrees. But, some changes will be arriving by late in the day Sunday.

An approaching weak cool front will be the focal point for some scattered storms to develop late Sunday into Sunday night, especially north of I-40 across northeastern Oklahoma. Storms will be fairly hit-or-miss so not everyone will see rain, but some locally heavy rains could occur from Sunday night into Monday morning.

A few additional scattered storms will be possible into Monday and Tuesday, with enough clouds to at least hold our high temperatures below 100 degrees for a few days. But that relief will be short-lived as temperatures nearing 100 are likely to return later next week. The dog days of summer are certainly here!

Please stay cool out there!

