3 In Hospital After Crash On IDL

Troopers say three people are in the hospital after a crash on the IDL around 4:30 a.m.

The road is back open after both lanes were closed for more than an hour.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a car was heading southbound on the east leg of the IDL, getting onto the BA Expressway when the driver lost control and crossed the median.

That car rolled and ended up in the westbound lanes of the south leg of the IDL.

Troopers say a young passenger was thrown from the car and was taken to the hospital along with the driver and another passenger.