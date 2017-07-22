Teen, Grandmother In Critical Condition After Wreck On I-44 In T - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Teen, Grandmother In Critical Condition After Wreck On I-44 In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Sand Springs teen and his grandmother are in critical condition after a crash earlier this week.

Their car was involved in Wednesday's six-car pileup on I-44 near Highway 75.

Crews had to cut the roof off of their car to rescue 14-year-old Landon Shuffield.

He and his grandmother are still in the hospital.

Related Story: Teen Critically Hurt In 6-Vehicle Wreck On I-44 In Tulsa

"There's going to be a long road to recovery, emotionally on top of physically,” said Landon’s mother Crystal Shuffield. “Financially, that hasn't set in yet. We're just maintaining day by day."

Related Story: Sand Springs Family Asks For Help After Six-Car Crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by his mother.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.