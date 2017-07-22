Teen, Grandmother In Critical Condition After Wreck On I-44 In Tulsa

A Sand Springs teen and his grandmother are in critical condition after a crash earlier this week.

Their car was involved in Wednesday's six-car pileup on I-44 near Highway 75.

Crews had to cut the roof off of their car to rescue 14-year-old Landon Shuffield.

He and his grandmother are still in the hospital.

"There's going to be a long road to recovery, emotionally on top of physically,” said Landon’s mother Crystal Shuffield. “Financially, that hasn't set in yet. We're just maintaining day by day."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family by his mother.