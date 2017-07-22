Jenks' Allan Trimble Leads Prayer Vigil For Deadly Crash Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jenks' Allan Trimble Leads Prayer Vigil For Deadly Crash Victims

JENKS, Oklahoma -

Hundreds of people gathered in Jenks to pray and remember the lives lost in a car crash earlier this week.

Jenks mom Erin Van Horn was driving six kids home from Turner Falls when their SUV crashed into the back of a semi near Purcell.

Van Horn and her ten-year-old son Zach, as well as 11-year-old Beck Kitterman, died at the scene.

Two days later, Lizzie Edwards succumbed to her injuries.

Hundreds Gather In Jenks To Pray, Remember Lives Lost In Crash

Jenks head football coach Allan Trimble led Friday night's prayer vigil.

He says his recent diagnosis with ALS has taught him to rely on one another.

"When people hurt together, we celebrate together; it's just home," said Trimble.

The group sang together, prayed together, and then released balloons in honor of the lives lost.

