Woman Robbed, Groped While Delivering Pizza

Tulsa Police say a Domino's pizza delivery driver was robbed and groped on the job early Saturday morning.

Police say two men dressed in all black robbed the woman as she was walking back to her car after a delivery at the Western Pines Apartments near West 23rd street and I-244 around 1 a.m.

They say the men implied they had weapons and then knocked her down, took her money and inappropriately touched her.

Police say the victim had a minor head injury but refused treatment from EMSA.