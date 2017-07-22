Comanche Nation College Closing - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Comanche Nation College Closing

Posted: Updated:
LAWTON, Oklahoma -

The Comanche Nation College in Lawton is closing its doors for good at the end of the month due to lack of funding. 

This past week, leaders talked about ways to keep the college open but tribe officials rejected their proposals.

"You are taking away their ability to learn about native culture and religion and values that come with it,” said graduate Chelsea Yackeyonny.

Leaders say staff at the college will continue to be employed by the tribe.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Okmulgee County DA Investigates Video Showing Attack On Girl

    Okmulgee County DA Investigates Video Showing Attack On Girl

    A disturbing video posted online allegedly shows some Okmulgee County girls attacking another girl inside a home. We blurred their faces because they are juveniles.  The Okmulgee County District Attorney confirms several people contacted them about the video. They say they are looking into it and asked law enforcement to  investigate. More >>
    A disturbing video posted online allegedly shows some Okmulgee County girls attacking another girl inside a home. We blurred their faces because they are juveniles.  The Okmulgee County District Attorney confirms several people contacted them about the video. They say they are looking into it and asked law enforcement to  investigate. More >>

  • Comanche Nation College Closing

    Comanche Nation College Closing

    The Comanche Nation College in Lawton is closing its doors for good at the end of the month due to lack of funding. 

    More >>

    The Comanche Nation College in Lawton is closing its doors for good at the end of the month due to lack of funding. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.