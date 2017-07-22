Green Country RV Show Still In Action Until Sunday

There's still time to check out hundreds of new RVs on display at the River Spirit Expo Center.

The Green Country RV show is going on until tomorrow.

In addition to the wide variety of RVs, there are more than 45 vendors showcasing all kinds of camping equipment.

"When these dealers come in, they're bringing in the latest technologies, the latest models, not only do you get to see the bells and whistles of what the newest things are, but you also get low-show pricing," said Sheril Vergara of RH Power and Associates.

The show wraps up for the night at 8 and picks back up tomorrow at 6 p.m.