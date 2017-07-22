Dinosaur Footprints Found In Asia

Paleontologists say 68 dinosaur footprints were found in Southeast China.

They say the footprints were spotted by locals in the area and that the prints belong to three different types of dinosaurs.

The details of footprints will act as an important reference for experts to figure out the distribution of dinosaurs in the Cretaceous Period.

Paleontologists are conducting further research on the footprints to figure out more about the dinosaurs that left them.