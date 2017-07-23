Florida Police Recommend Charges For Teens Who Laughed, Recorded - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Florida Police Recommend Charges For Teens Who Laughed, Recorded Man Drowning

Posted: Updated:
COCOA, Florida -

Police will recommend a group of teens who laughed and filmed a man who drowned in a retention pond face charges for failing to report the man's death, authorities in Florida announced.

Authorities said the teens did nothing to help 31-year-old Jamel Dunn in his final moments. They said some of the teens, aged 14 to 18, showed no remorse when detectives questioned them about the incident, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports.

"I want to think that's a natural instinct for any of us, that if we saw somebody in trouble or somebody having an issue, that we would at least try to get them help," Cocoa police chief Mike Cantaloupe said Friday.

In a minute-long video shared on social media, the five teens laughed and shouted insults at Dunn as he screamed for help and struggled in the murky water on July 9, police said.

"F------ junkie, get out the water, you gonna die," one teen said.

"Ain't nobody's going to help you, you dumb b----," another said. "You should've never got in there."

Florida law doesn't require a witness to help a person in need, so police originally said it wouldn't be possible to charge the teens with a crime.

"We just didn't have any criminal charges," Cantaloupe said. "But we just kept looking."

But police continued to discuss the case with state attorney Phil Archer. Cantaloupe decided to file a misdemeanor charging document under a statute that requires witnesses to report a person's death to authorities, WKMG-TV reports.

The state attorney's office in Florida will determine in the coming weeks if the state will pursue the charges recommended by police. The teens will remain free if and until the state attorney decides to bring formal charges.

Cantaloupe said he plans to meet with lawmakers to draft legislation that would require witnesses to help a person in distress.

"I think that would be the huge win, I think that would be justice. We don't want another family to go through what the Dunn family has gone through," Cantaloupe said.

Before Dunn entered the retention pond, he got into an argument with his fiance for 10 to 15 minutes.

"Regardless of the circumstances surrounding his decision to enter the water that day, there is absolutely no justification for what the teens did. Pursuing criminal charges is a way to hold them accountable for their own actions," Cantaloupe said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.