Man Reportedly Shot West Of Sand Springs

There are reports of a shooting at W. 19th St. South., just south of Sand Springs in Tulsa County.

The victim is a man and was at the location for a baby shower. He, his wife and child are from Arkansas.

He was the only person outside.

At first, the man apparently didn't know he was shot until he went into the garage and asked his wife to look.

No one heard a gun shot. TCSO thinks this was an accidental shooting.

The house sits close to a river and it isn't uncommon for people to use the area not far from this home for Target practice.