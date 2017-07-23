Man Reportedly Shot West Of Sand Springs - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Reportedly Shot West Of Sand Springs

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

There are reports of a shooting at W. 19th St. South., just south of Sand Springs in Tulsa County.

The victim is a man and was at the location for a baby shower. He, his wife and child are from Arkansas.

He was the only person outside. 

At first, the man apparently didn't know he was shot until he went into the garage and asked his wife to look.

No one heard a gun shot. TCSO thinks this was an accidental shooting. 

The house sits close to a river and it isn't uncommon for people to use the area not far from this home for Target practice.  

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.