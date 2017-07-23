Officer Involved Shooting Near Bristow, No Deaths Reported

OSBI has confirmed there's been an officer involved shooting in an area south of Bristow on Highway 48.

Reports say the person shot was wearing a bulletproof vest and is still alive and in custody.

Someone else has been shot and is in critical condition, but it isn't clear if that is law enforcement or someone else.

The suspect may have taken a shot at an officer in Bristow on Chesnut Street.

This started as a drive-by shooting in Slick, Oklahoma on Pershing Street.

The suspect was in a white jeep that was possibly carjacked.

OSBI is on the scene, investigating the shooting.

Stay with News On 6 for further updates.



