Arkansas Man Shot While At Baby Shower In Tulsa County

An Arkansas man is being treated at a Tulsa hospital after being shot in the back.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office says the man was shot after going around the side of a house near 145th West Avenue and Highway 51.

The Sheriff's office says the victim along with his wife and baby had just arrived for a baby shower when the man was hit.

They say this was likely an accidental shooting by someone shooting target practice.

Hopefully this might be a wake-up call that there are homes nearby and target shooting isn't advised. You can tell what's behind you for a mile or so to come. There's a chance you can injure or even kill someone.

The victim told deputies he didn't know he had been shot until asking his wife to look at his back.

He's expected to be okay.