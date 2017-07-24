Nine Dead In Hot Semi Trailer In San Antonio

At least 9 people died after being crammed into the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a San Antonio Walmart, authorities said Sunday in what they described as an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.

The driver was arrested, and nearly 20 others rescued from the rig were hospitalized in life-threatening condition -- many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke, officials said.

"We're looking at a human-trafficking crime," San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said, calling it "a horrific tragedy."

Authorities were called to the parking lot late Saturday night or early Sunday and found the deceased inside the 18-wheeler. One of the victims died at the hospital, Jennifer Elzea, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson, told CBS News.

The victims "were very hot to the touch. So these people were in this trailer without any signs of any type of water," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

Based on initial interviews with survivors, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan told The Associated Press there may have been more than 100 people in the truck at one point. Thirty-eight were found inside, and the rest were believed to have fled or been picked up, authorities said.

Some survivors told authorities they were from Mexico, and four appeared to be between 10 and 17 years old, Homan said. Investigators gave no details on where the rig began its journey or where it was headed.

Late Sunday night, a Mexican official says some Mexican nationals were among the survivors and those who died. Mexican Consul General in San Antonio Renya Torres says officials are working to identify the survivors and notify family members.

Torres says the consulate has been in contact with relatives both in Mexico and the U.S.

Homan said it was unlikely the truck was used to carry the immigrants across the border into the U.S. He said people from Latin America who rely on smuggling networks typically cross the border on foot and are then picked up by a driver.

"Even though they have the driver in custody, I can guarantee you there's going to be many more people we're looking for to prosecute," Homan said.

Federal prosecutors said James Mathew Bradley Jr., 60, of Clearwater, Florida, was taken into custody and would be charged on Monday. The local U.S. Attorney's Office wouldn't say whether Bradley was the alleged driver of the truck who was arrested. It was not immediately known whether Bradley had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Firefighters had been called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV reports. Two AirLIFE choppers and at least 29 fire units responded to take care of the victims.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and San Antonio police were also called to the scene.

Investigators checked store surveillance video, which showed vehicles had arrived and picked up other people from the tractor-trailer, police said.

The temperature in San Antonio had been in the 90s just before the victims were found dead. Authorities said the truck didn't have a working air conditioning system despite the blistering summer heat. The National Weather Service said the temperature in San Antonio hit 101 degrees just before 5 p.m. Saturday and didn't dip below 90 degrees until after 10 p.m.

Some of those in the truck ran into the woods, leading to a search, McManus said. Hours after the living and the dead were taken away, a helicopter hovered over the area after daybreak, and investigators were still gathering evidence from the tractor-trailer, which had an Iowa license plate but few other markings.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called the incident a tragedy that "came to our doorstep overnight."

"With compassionate hearts, our city prays for the victims and the families who will never see their loved ones again," Nirenberg said in a statement.

Walmart released a brief statement Sunday saying it was doing what it could to help investigators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.