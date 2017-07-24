Bristow Police Officer Wounds Shooting Suspect

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help after a Bristow Police officer on Sunday wounded a shooting suspect.

Shawn Sexton, 25, is in the Creek County jail after he was treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The OSBI says Bristow Police were looking for Sexton, who they said had just shot up a home in Slick.

Authorities said as soon as Sexton spotted police on Highway 48, officers heard shooting with several shots hitting an officer's patrol car.

The OSBI says a chase started and Sexton kept shooting out the window and at one point shot at a car that was passing by. That car ended up crashing on side of the road.

Eventually, Sexton was shot by an officer after his Jeep ran into a bridge, where police had caught up with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSBI 800-522-8017 or Bristow Police at 918-367-2252.