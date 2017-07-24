Man Tosses Drugs From Car During Tulsa Police Chase - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Tosses Drugs From Car During Tulsa Police Chase

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a 21-year-old Tulsa man after officers say he threw drugs from his car during a chase Sunday evening starting at Mohawk Park on Port Road.  

An arrest report shows Luis Alvarez-Adame, 21, threw a baggie containing marijuana out a window of his Nissan car at the start of that chase and also drove with his car's headlights turned off.

Police used their helicopter to track Alvarez-Adame's vehicle during that chase.  

They eventually stopped Luis Alvarez-Adame's car in the 1400 block of North Harvard and arrested him.  

In their report, police said officers went back to where the chase began and found the marijuana he had thrown from the car as well as a white substance in the car which was believed to be Meth.  

Luis Alvarez-Adame was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including no driver's license, littering, eluding and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

