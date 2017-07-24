Chouteau Child Found In Grandparents' Home During Drug Search

Deputies found the minor grandson of a Wagoner County couple while serving a drug search warrant at their Chouteau home.

The sheriff's office arrested 58-year-old Larry Capps and 54-year-old Wanda Matlock at the Lake Crest area home after deputies found a large amount meth and marijuana.

Deputies also recovered several loaded firearms inside the home.

Both Capps and Matlock were booked into the Wagoner County jail on complaints including trafficking in meth, maintaining a dwelling where drugs are kept and sold and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.