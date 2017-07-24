TPD: 1 Injured In Collision After Driver Runs Red Light

A Tulsa driver was ticketed for running a red light at Pine and Memorial on Monday morning and crashing into another car, police said.

A four-door Honda Civic was driving west on Pine when the driver failed to stop at the red light and crashed into a PT Cruiser that was driving North on Memorial, officers said.

The driver of the Civic was issued a citation and then taken to a hospital. The driver of the PT Cruiser was treated at the scene. Neither had life threatening injuries, police said.