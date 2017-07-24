Broken Arrow Graduate's Death Inspires Distracted Driving Campai - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Graduate's Death Inspires Distracted Driving Campaign

Posted: Updated:
Bobbi White, Owasso teacher and Broken Arrow graduate. Bobbi White, Owasso teacher and Broken Arrow graduate.
Scott Alan Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Scott Alan Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The City of Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Public School District are coming together to install “Drop It & Drive” signs in school zones throughout the city. 

It’s a way of raising awareness of distracted driving. 

Gail Lambert created the signs in memory of her daughter, Bobbi White, a Broken Arrow High School graduate and Owasso teacher. White died last year in a rear-end collision police said was caused by a distracted driver.

“Students and distracted driving were big concerns to my daughter,” Lambert said.  “I felt I had to take action to make sure nobody else loses a loved one over something that could’ve been prevented.”

6/26/2017 Related Story: Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Owasso Teacher's Death

The City and School officials will announce the partnership Wednesday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Broken Arrow High School, 1901 E. Albany Street.

Scott Alan Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in White's death. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, July 28.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.