Broken Arrow Graduate's Death Inspires Distracted Driving Campaign

The City of Broken Arrow and Broken Arrow Public School District are coming together to install “Drop It & Drive” signs in school zones throughout the city.

It’s a way of raising awareness of distracted driving.

Gail Lambert created the signs in memory of her daughter, Bobbi White, a Broken Arrow High School graduate and Owasso teacher. White died last year in a rear-end collision police said was caused by a distracted driver.

“Students and distracted driving were big concerns to my daughter,” Lambert said. “I felt I had to take action to make sure nobody else loses a loved one over something that could’ve been prevented.”

The City and School officials will announce the partnership Wednesday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m. in front of Broken Arrow High School, 1901 E. Albany Street.

Scott Alan Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in White's death. His sentencing is scheduled for Friday, July 28.