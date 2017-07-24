Joint Funerals Held For Jenks Crash Victims This Week

Joint funerals are scheduled this week for the Jenks residents who died after a crash near Purcell Monday, July 17, 2017.

Services for Erin Elaine Malone Van Horn, 40, and her 10-year-old son Zachary will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Life Church in Edmond. Erin Van Horn was driving six children back from Turner Falls when her SUV ran into the back of a semi on Interstate 35.

She, her son Zachary Van Horn and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman died in the crash. Beck's sister, 13-year-old Lizzie Edwards, died two days after the crash.

A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at St. Pius X Catholic Church for Beck Michael Kitterman and Elizabeth Claire "Lizzie" Edwards.

A funeral ceremony honoring their lives will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at St. Pius X. The interment that follows is for family and close friends, according to their obituary.

