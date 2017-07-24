TPD Seeks ID Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Vehicle Burglary - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPD Seeks ID Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Vehicle Burglary

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department Financial Crimes Unit is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest connected to a victim’s vehicle getting burglarized recently. 

The burglary happened near 56th Street North and Kenosha Avenue.

The person of interest immediately went to a local store and attempted to withdraw $900 from the ATM, but was denied because he did not know the PIN number, TPD said. 

The person of interest then went to the gas pumps and used the card to get gas. He was able to guess the correct zip code having known the location where he broke into the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. C. Brown-Hill at 918-596-9173 or at chill@cityoftulsa.org. 

