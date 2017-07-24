Man Accused Of Raping Homeless Tulsa Women Charged - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Accused Of Raping Homeless Tulsa Women Charged


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man accused of raping homeless women has been charged.

Michael Charles Dickson, 37, is accused of punching one woman in the face and raping two others.

He’s been charged with three counts of first-degree rape, one count of second-degree rape and one count of forcible sodomy.

Dickson is also described as being a transient, or homeless, in an arrest report.

The report says the three incidents took place on three days in July.

Police said the women feared for their lives and told him “no” multiple times.

Dickson admitted to punching the first victim, police said. They also said he admitted to consensual sex with the second victim but denied any sexual relations with the third.

