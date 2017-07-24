Limbo-Dancing World Champion To Perform At Tulsa's Guthrie Green Luau

The world champion of limbo dancing will show off her skills in Tulsa on Saturday.

Shemika Charles — who also goes by Undisputed Limbo Queen — will perform at the Guthrie Green's first annual Hawaiian Dreams Urban Luau.

Charles, who began her limbo career at 14, is a two-time Guinness World Record holder, according to her website.

She still holds the record she broke in 2010 for being the lowest limbo dancer in the world.

In 2016, she competed in Beijing, China, and broke the record for farthest distance to limbo under 12 inches.

But her fame really broke when she broke another record to be the first person to limbo under a car.

The Guthrie Green's free family event is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and end around 10, according to the Guthrie Green's website.

The restaurant Mr. Nice Guys will have a Hawaiian-themed menu and Saturn Room will serve cocktails.

The Guthrie Green will be giving away two flights to Hawaii.