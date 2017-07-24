Bristow Family Narrowly Escapes Bullets In Drive-By Shooting

A man narrowly escaped getting shot Sunday by Creek County shooting suspect Shawn Sexton.

Police said Sexton shot up a house in Slick, took police on a chase and opened fire on officers.

Everything started outside a Creek County home, and bullet holes shattered the glass out a car. The bullets that went through the home just barely missed hitting a man's 1-year-old daughter, the owner said.

Bullets pierced through a home, car, truck and fence, but somehow, despite the fury of shots, the people who live in the home are alive.

"I woke up this morning and I was blessed I know that," said the victim, John.

He didn't want to show his face fearing someone may target him again. Sunday night, he was the target of the drive by.

He said he and a couple buddies were standing around a truck when they saw his old childhood friend Shawn Sexton drive up and open fire.

"When I was running, there were bullets flying over me," he said.

He said as each bullet flew by, his thoughts went back to his son, daughter and wife inside.

He said his 1-year-old daughter had been playing just inches from where one bullet entered.

"When they stopped I ran back over here to make sure everyone was OK. They were OK and everything but they were crying and stuff," John said.

He said he's counted at least a dozen bullet holes, but he said there's even more on his shed.

He's not sure why Sexton targeted him, but Sexton has a long history of violence.

The Department of Corrections shows Sexton has a list of charges that include multiple counts of burglary, conspiracy, larceny and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and he served prison time for it.

John said he hasn't spoken to Sexton is almost 10 years.

He said their relationship went bad but didn't think it would lead to this.

"I don't know if something set him off," he said.

John sleeps a bit uneasy, but considering he's alive, he can cope with that.

"I guess one day at a time," he said.

As far as what the charges Sexton faces for shooting at officers and a passing car, investigators are asking anyone who say the shooting to give them a call.